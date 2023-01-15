The manufacturer of German tanks will be able to hand over the Leopard to Ukraine only at the beginning of 2024

The German concern Rheinmetall announced that it will not be able to give Ukraine Leopard tanks from its reserves before 2024. Even if the German government decides on the transfer tomorrow.

Spiegel writes about it.

"Even if a decision is made tomorrow that we can send our Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the delivery will take place around the beginning of next year," said the companyʼs CEO, Armin Papperger.

Currently, Rheinmetall has 22 Leopard 2 vehicles and 88 vehicles of the older model Leopard 1. But these tanks will take "almost a year" to repair. According to Papperger, the machines will not only have to be repainted, but also converted for use in the war.

This applies to those tanks that are currently in storage at the concern. At the same time, the German government can transfer to Ukraine tanks that are currently in service with the Bundeswehr, and only then replace them with repaired tanks.