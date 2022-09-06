Die Welt: Ukraine was offered 100 Leopard tanks, but Scholz opposed it

In April, the German arms company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) offered Ukraine to purchase 100 Leopard 2A7 tanks from it.
Die Welt writes about it.
According to the publication, the deal included spare parts and training units for soldiers for a total of € 1.55 billion. The first copies were to be delivered 36 months after the signing of the contract. The company has not applied to the federal government for an export permit.
Despite this, according to the publication, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the request of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to allow the delivery of these tanks. The conversation with Scholz on this matter remained "general and vague", the German chancellor "did not show any desire" to change his negative position regarding the supply of tanks.
- In July, it was reported that Germany had cut military aid to Ukraine to a minimum, despite Chancellor Olaf Scholzʼs statement about supplying the necessary weapons.
- At the beginning of August, Germany transferred four more anti-aircraft Gepard self-propelled installations to Ukraine. The first six arrived at the end of July. The Germans also gave 13 armored vehicles — three evacuation vehicles and 10 HMMWVs.
- According to the media, the German government has given permission to sell 100 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine.