Die Welt: Ukraine was offered 100 Leopard tanks, but Scholz opposed it

In April, the German arms company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) offered Ukraine to purchase 100 Leopard 2A7 tanks from it.

Die Welt writes about it.

According to the publication, the deal included spare parts and training units for soldiers for a total of € 1.55 billion. The first copies were to be delivered 36 months after the signing of the contract. The company has not applied to the federal government for an export permit.

Despite this, according to the publication, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the request of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to allow the delivery of these tanks. The conversation with Scholz on this matter remained "general and vague", the German chancellor "did not show any desire" to change his negative position regarding the supply of tanks.