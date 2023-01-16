Germany began to transfer Patriot to Poland — they will protect the station where military aid to Ukraine is collected

Germany has started sending the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex to Poland. First, the military will be redeployed, followed by equipment.

Der Spiegel writes about it.

The first soldiers of the Bundeswehr, who will manage the Patriot complex, should leave Western Pomerania already on Monday. In the coming days, the relocation of the complex itself will begin.

In Poland, the Patriot complex provided by Germany will protect the infrastructure related to the delivery of military aid to Ukraine. The air defense system will cover the area around the cargo warehouse in Zamosta, located 30 km from the Polish-Ukrainian border. According to the plan, three Patriot batteries and about 600 soldiers will be deployed there.