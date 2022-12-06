Germany refused to hand over “Patriot” air defense systems to Ukraine — they will be placed on the territory of Poland

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, said that Germany will not transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. These systems will be located on Polish territory.

"After a conversation with the head of the German Defense Ministry, I decided with disappointment to refuse the transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine," he wrote.

According to him, placing Patriot in western Ukraine would guarantee the safety of Poles and Ukrainians.

"Therefore, we are moving on to the work activities regarding the deployment of air defense systems in Poland and connection to our system," he added.