Storming the Capitol on January 6: The committee recommended that Donald Trump be barred from public office

The House Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, released a report accusing "one man" — former President Donald Trump — of inciting violence to maintain power.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

"The main cause of the events of January 6 was one person — former President Donald Trump, who was followed by many others," the summary of the report reads.

The report calls for Trump to be charged with four crimes, including sedition, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress.

The committee said Congress should create a mechanism to formally bar Trump and others in the report from holding any government or military office, citing provisions of the 14th Amendment that disqualify those engaged in "insurrection" from holding such positions. positions

The report details Trumpʼs efforts to overturn the election results. It is about "significant pressure" on the Justice Department to investigate bogus claims of election fraud. The report estimates that Trump and his inner circle have made at least 200 apparent attempts, either publicly or privately, to persuade state or local officials to overturn election results in contested states.