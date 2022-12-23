Storming the Capitol on January 6: The committee recommended that Donald Trump be barred from public office

The House Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, released a report accusing "one man" — former President Donald Trump — of inciting violence to maintain power.
This is reported by Bloomberg.
"The main cause of the events of January 6 was one person — former President Donald Trump, who was followed by many others," the summary of the report reads.
The report calls for Trump to be charged with four crimes, including sedition, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress.
The committee said Congress should create a mechanism to formally bar Trump and others in the report from holding any government or military office, citing provisions of the 14th Amendment that disqualify those engaged in "insurrection" from holding such positions. positions
The report details Trumpʼs efforts to overturn the election results. It is about "significant pressure" on the Justice Department to investigate bogus claims of election fraud. The report estimates that Trump and his inner circle have made at least 200 apparent attempts, either publicly or privately, to persuade state or local officials to overturn election results in contested states.
- On January 6, 2021, there were riots in Washington. That day, Congress met to confirm Joe Bidenʼs victory in the presidential election. Then Donald Trump released a video in which he again claimed that the election was stolen from him, but again provided no evidence. After that, his supporters went to storm the Capitol building, where the Congress is sitting. As a result of the incident, five people died, including one police officer. President-elect Biden called this assault a mutiny.
- The FBI found no evidence of a conspiracy by Trump supporters during the assault. More than 600 people were prosecuted in this case.
- On October 9, the U.S. President Joe Biden denied Trump the right to keep confidential the correspondence of his administrationʼs employees, which was related to the storming of the Congress building.
- During the open session of the U.S. Senate commission investigating the events of January 6, 2020, people who were involved in the vote counting process testified. They said that on election night long before the votes were counted, Donald Trump publicly declared victory and then continued to insist on it, despite the official tally.