Russia is preparing a provocation on the border with Ukraine, probably to draw the Belarusian army into a war against the Ukrainian state.

According to the Center of National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a group of 80-90 people with light armored vehicles and engineering units arrived in the village of Krupeyki, Gomel region. The group is involved in the PMC "League", which is part of the PMC "Wagner".

At the same time, Belarus has already imposed a temporary restriction on entry and exit near the border strip of the Loyiv District, which borders Chernihiv region.

"One of the scenarios of the provocation is the shelling of the territory of Belarus allegedly by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After all, we are talking about those mercenaries who arrived in Belarus on September 20. Then, 300 units of Ukrainian military uniforms, which the Russians seized from warehouses in Kherson region, were delivered to the territory of the Belarusian private security company GuardService, where mercenaries were stationed," the Central Security Service noted.