Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russia is training 200 000 new soldiers, they may go to Kyiv

The Russians are training about 200 000 new soldiers, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi has no doubts that they will try to go to Kyiv a second time.

He told about this in an interview with The Economist.

"The Russian mobilization worked. It is not true that their problems are so dire that these people will not fight. They will fight. Their king tells them to go to fight, and they go to fight. I studied the history of the two Chechen wars — everything was the same. They may not be as well equipped, but they are still a problem for us. According to our estimates, they have a reserve of 1.2-1.5 million people. The Russians are training about 200 000 new soldiers. I have no doubt that they will go to Kyiv again," the general noted.

Zaluzhnyi, together with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the commander of the Ground Forces General Oleksandr Syrskyi warned of the approach of critical months for the war.

The publication writes that already in January, but most likely in the spring, Russia can launch a major offensive from Donbas in the east, from the south, or even from Belarus.

"Ammunition is being prepared, not very good, but still. These will not be the resources that could be in two years of armistice. It will be lousy, and the combat potential will be very, very low, even if he recruits another million men into the army to throw corpses like Zhukov (the Soviet military leader of the Second World War) did, it still will not bring the desired result." he added.