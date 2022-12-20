The risk of an attack by the occupiers from Belarus is increasing. The Russian Air Force specifies targets for missile strikes

The Commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev informed that the risk of an offensive by occupation troops from the territory of Belarus is gradually increasing. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are closely monitoring the enemy and preparing for defense. The General Staff has already predicted a significant increase in the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in case of a significant increase in enemy forces.

According to the Armed Forces of Belarus, there are currently 2 motorized rifle divisions of the Russian army, 1 tank army and an aviation group, which includes the latest aircraft and carriers of the "Kindzhal" missiles, namely the MiG-31K, on the territory of Belarus. In addition, there are units in Belarus armed with "Iskander" operational-tactical missile systems capable of hitting ground targets.

Nayev noted that this is enough to create a threat to Ukraine. He also commented on the training flights of Russian planes in the airspace of Belarus. He believes that the purpose of these flights is to clarify the targets on the territory of Ukraine, on which missile strikes are planned. The Armed Forces of Ukraine "are taking all measures to reduce this level of threat."