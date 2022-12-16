White House: The US sees no signs of Russia preparing to attack Kyiv

The United States sees no signs of preparations for an offensive by the Russians on Kyiv.

This was stated by the representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby.

"We donʼt see any evidence that there will be an attack on Kyiv right now," Kirby emphasized. He also noted that the United States, as before, will monitor the development of the situation with the movement of Russian army forces as closely as possible.

The day before, in an interview with The Economist, Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny said that the Russians are training approximately 200,000 new soldiers and that he has no doubt that they will try to go to Kyiv a second time. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also believes that Russia plans to launch another wave of offensive in the war against Ukraine in February 2023.