The Ministry of Defense of Belarus informed about the completion of a sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops.

The inspection of the troops of Belarus and the Russian group on the territory of the country lasted six days, since it started only on December 13. The agency did not provide any details or a report, but only released a short video. On it, you can see the guidance of pontoon crossings across rivers, training firings and tank maneuvers.

Before the start of the inspection, the agency said it wanted to improve the cohesion of the troops and assess mobilization readiness.