“Belarusian Hajun”: Russia began transferring personnel and military equipment from Belarusian training grounds closer to the Ukrainian border

Russia began transferring its troops and equipment from training grounds in northern Belarus closer to the Ukrainian border. Tanks and trucks are going there.

The "Belarusian Hajun" project writes about this.

On the morning of December 20, an echelon of Russian military equipment, which was stationed at the training ground near Baranovychi, left "Polonka" railway station. He arrived in the city of Lunynets, which is 50 km from the Ukrainian border. There were 23 T-80 tanks, 8 fuel tankers, 9 trucks and seven more freight cars in the advanced echelon.

Also, yesterday, December 19, more than 20 Russian tanks and about 16 "Ural" trucks were loaded onto platforms at the "Zaslonovo" station in the Vitebsk region. Preliminary, their destination was the city of Slutsk, 140 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

It is also known about the third Russian echelon, which included 20 BMP-2s, three fuel trucks, seven trucks and a mobile control post. He arrived in the city of Kalynkovichi, 55 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The analytical group believes that either the Russians are transferring the equipment for joint exercises, or they want to bring it to the border with Ukraine. At the same time, they emphasize that this amount of equipment is small and not enough for an offensive.