Reuters: Inside the Russian authorities, there are doubts about the possibility of the Russian army to conduct a new offensive

The Russian authorities doubt the ability of their troops to launch a new offensive.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to an official of the US State Department.

"Certainly, there are some (within Russia) who I think would want to pursue (new) offensives in Ukraine. There are others who have real questions about the capacity for Russia to actually do that," said a representative of the State Department on condition of anonymity.

According to the official, Russia is experiencing a "significant" shortage of ammunition, which creates a serious problem at the front, and the mobilized Russians have not become "cohesive" units. This, in his opinion, imposes restrictions on the plans of the occupiers.