Reuters: Inside the Russian authorities, there are doubts about the possibility of the Russian army to conduct a new offensive

The Russian authorities doubt the ability of their troops to launch a new offensive.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to an official of the US State Department.
"Certainly, there are some (within Russia) who I think would want to pursue (new) offensives in Ukraine. There are others who have real questions about the capacity for Russia to actually do that," said a representative of the State Department on condition of anonymity.
According to the official, Russia is experiencing a "significant" shortage of ammunition, which creates a serious problem at the front, and the mobilized Russians have not become "cohesive" units. This, in his opinion, imposes restrictions on the plans of the occupiers.
- According to AFP, the Russian leadership has conflicting views on the feasibility of a winter offensive against Ukraine.
- In December, Belarusian and Russian troops conducted coordination exercises. Russia also imports military equipment to Belarus, and its mobilized soldiers undergo training there.
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said that the Russians are training approximately 200,000 new soldiers and that he has no doubt that they will try to go to Kyiv a second time. The Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, and the commander of OK "South" also believe that Russia plans to launch another wave of the offensive in February 2023. The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naev, also stated that the risk of an offensive by occupation troops from the territory of Belarus is gradually increasing.
- At the same time, the USA does not yet see signs of preparations for an attack on Kyiv.