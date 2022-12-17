“Tvorchi” will represent Ukraine at Eurovision-2023

According to the results of the final of the national selection at the Eurovision-2023 contest, Ukraine will be represented by the band Tvorchi.
This year, for the first time, Ukrainians chose a Eurovision contestant through Diia. The judges were also chosen by voting — they became Taras Topolya (Antytila), Jamala and Yulia Sanina (The Hardkiss).
- At Eurovision-2022, representatives of Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra, won, but due to the war, next year the competition will be held in Britain, which took second place. This will be the ninth time that the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Great Britain — more than any other country. The competition will be hosted by the British city of Liverpool. This time, the organizers of the song contest announced changes in the voting system — from now on, only the votes of the audience will decide which countries will advance to the semi-finals.