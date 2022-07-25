“Eurovision — 2023” will be held in Britain. Ukraine is automatically in the final

Next year, the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Great Britain, but on behalf of Ukraine.
The European Broadcasting Union, “Suspilne” television and radio company and the BBC have finally agreed on the venue of the competition.
The city that will host the competition will be chosen in the following months, as well as the dates of the Eurovision Song Contest.
"Representatives of “Suspilne” will work with the BBC to develop and implement Ukrainian elements in next yearʼs show. Ukraine, as the winning country of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, will also automatically enter the finals of the upcoming contest," the Ukrainian broadcaster noted.
- On May 15, the Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision 2022 final. It was the third victory of Ukraine in this contest for all time — after Ruslana in 2004 and Jamala in 2016.
- On June 17, the European Broadcasting Union announced that Eurovision 2023 will not be held in Ukraine. Ukraine itself did not agree with this decision and demanded negotiations. One of the options of the country for the competition was considered Britain, since its representative took second place.