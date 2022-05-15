Ukraine wins Eurovision

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the boys on their victory: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe — not the last. We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt! ”

On May 14, during a performance in the Eurovision final, the Kalush Orchestra called for the rescue of Azovstal. “Help Ukraine, Mariupol, help Azovstal! Right now!” Exclaimed the bandʼs soloist Oleh Psyuk from the stage. However, the organizers stated that they would not disqualify Ukraine — because it is a humanitarian appeal, not a political one.