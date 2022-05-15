Eurovision organizers will not disqualify Kalush: call to save Mariupol is humanitarian

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest will not disqualify the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra for calling to save Mariupol and Azovstal from the stage.

The organizers voiced their position at the request of DW.

"We understand the deep feelings about the current situation in Ukraine and believe that the statements of the Kalush Orchestra and other performers who express support for the Ukrainian people are humanitarian, not political," the organizers said.

On May 14, during a performance in the Eurovision final, the Kalush Orchestra called for the rescue of Azovstal. “Help Ukraine, Mariupol, help Azovstal! Right now! ” Exclaimed the bandʼs soloist Oleh Psyuk from the stage. Prior to that, the organizers reminded that political statements at the competition are prohibited.