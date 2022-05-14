Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra in the Eurovision final called to save Azovstal

Mykola Kucheryavyi, the director of the ensemble, said that the organizers of the competition forbade the band to demonstrate a production about the war in Ukraine during the performance.

Russian troops have destroyed Azovstalʼs second underground hospital. Wounded defenders have a very difficult situation — even the lightly wounded have to amputate limbs or die slowly. The hospital was in a bomb shelter, 10 people died and both military and civilians were injured.