Eurovision-2023 wonʼt be held in Ukraine

The Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 will not take place in Ukraine.

This was reported by the European Broadcasting Union.

The organizers appealed to the United Kingdom to discuss the possibility of holding a competition there, as the representative of this country took second place.

The union noted that Ukraine will take part in the organizational process. "This will be a priority for us in our discussions with potential hosts."

On the night of May 15, the Kalush Orchestra won the final of Eurovision 2022. This is the third victory of Ukraine in this competition since — after Ruslana in 2004 and Jamala in 2016. After the performance, the band appealed to the world to save the defenders of Mariupol from Azovstal.