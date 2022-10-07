”Eurovision-2023” will be held in Liverpool, England

The British city of Liverpool will host the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2023.

This was reported by the BBC.

The grand final of the song contest will take place at the Liverpool Arena by the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May, with the semi-finals taking place on 9 and 11 May.

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joan Anderson, congratulated the cityʼs victory and noted that preparations for the event are starting now.

At Eurovision 2022, representatives of Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra, won, but due to the war, next year the competition will be held in Britain, which took second place. This will be the ninth time that the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Great Britain — more than any other country.

Ukraine will automatically enter the grand final of Eurovision together with the so-called big five countries — Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, which support the event financially and automatically advance to the final.