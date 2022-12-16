Russian rockets wounded three people and damaged an energy facility in Kyiv region — the current situation with electricity

A critical infrastructure object and 9 private houses in different districts of the Kyiv region were damaged.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba declared this.

There are three victims, one person is in serious condition. There are emergency power outages in the region. Hospitals and critical infrastructure run on generators.

In some communities, there are interruptions in communication, water and heat supply. Communal services and energy companies work in an enhanced mode.

More than 400 "Points of Invincibility" operate 24/7 in Kyiv region.

Emergency shutdowns are in effect directly in the capital. The movement of electric transport, including the subway, was temporarily stopped. Buses are used instead of trams and trolleybuses on ground routes. The Kyiv subway is still working as a shelter.

In many districts of Kyiv, heat and water cuts are also ongoing. Residents of the capital can get water from pumps that are in every district. Here is a map of Kyiv pumping stations.

In addition, 430 "Points of Invincibility" are deployed in Kyiv.