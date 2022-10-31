News

Places to get water in Kyiv. KCSA published a map of working pumping stations

Anna Kholodnova
As a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure facilities on October 31, part of Kyiv was left without water and electricity.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) showed where to find the nearest pumping station to stock up on water. Toilets that are temporarily not working due to lack of electricity are marked in red on the map.