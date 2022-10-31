Places to get water in Kyiv. KCSA published a map of working pumping stations

As a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure facilities on October 31, part of Kyiv was left without water and electricity.
The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) showed where to find the nearest pumping station to stock up on water. Toilets that are temporarily not working due to lack of electricity are marked in red on the map.
- On the morning of October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The light went out in a number of areas. The rockets hit objects in the city of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the city of Svitlovodsk (Kirovohrad region), as well as in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
- Air defense forces shot down 44 missiles out of more than 50. They were launched by strategic aviation planes from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the Rostov region. One of the downed missiles fell in the village of Naslavcha in Moldova.
- Currently, due to the emergency situation in Kyiv, 80% of consumers remain without water supply, Kyivvodokanal reported. Later, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that in three to four hours, water supply will be returned to consumers on the left bank of Kyiv and partially on the right bank.