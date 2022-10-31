80% of consumers remain without water in Kyiv. KCSA promise to fix a water supply in three hours

Currently, due to the emergency situation in Kyiv, 80% of consumers are left without water supply, Kyivvodokanal reported.

Later, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, clarified that in three to four hours water supply will be returned to the consumers of the left bank of Kyiv and partially the right bank.

"Just in case, we ask you to stock up on water from the nearest pumps and points of sale. Specialists are doing everything possible to return water to the apartments of Kyiv residents," the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) noted.

Power engineers are also working to restore power to 350 000 homes in Kyiv that were left without electricity.

Energy supply has already been partially restored in the capitalʼs Desnyanskyi district.

The city administration also published a list of pump stations where you can stock up on water. Pump stations that are temporarily out of service due to a lack of electricity are marked in red on the map.