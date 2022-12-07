AI called the investigation of the International Court of Justice against Ukraine “selective justice”. The Ombudsman responded on it

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets accused the human rights organization Amnesty International (AI) of abetting the Kremlinʼs information policy.

In his Telegram, Lubinets reacted to leaflets from Amnesty, which are distributed at the 21st session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute. According to him, the organization distributes leaflets, which say that the International Criminal Court allegedly "blocks the possibility" to conduct investigations in other countries due to the process of investigating war crimes in Ukraine.

Lubinets said that Amnesty continues to "bury the remains of its reputation".

"I am forced to respond to similar cases so that those people and organizations that finance AI are informed that the organization is already clearly implementing the information policy of the Kremlin. It remains to be understood whether they were deceived by Russian propagandists or whether money really does not smell?" he wrote.