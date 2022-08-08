Ministry of Culture: Amnesty International used testimony given under pressure in the report with accusations against the Armed Forces

The report of the international organization Amnesty International, which accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of creating danger for civilians, was based on the testimony of people who were under pressure in the occupied territories.

This was announced by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

It is indicated that journalists and volunteers were involved in the collection of data and testimonies both in free territories and in occupied territories. The report included testimonies of people who were evacuated to temporarily uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts or Crimea. The Center indicates that they provided most of the materials for the report.

"In particular, the material was collected on the territory of infiltration camps and prisons, the survey was conducted among those who are "willing" to provide this kind of information," the department says.

The Center notes that the information disclosed should not have been included in the report at all, as these people were under the supervision and pressure of the Russian security forces. In addition, the occupiers checked the collected materials.