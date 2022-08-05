The head of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International resigned: “Everything crashed against the wall of bureaucracy”

The director of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, announced that she was resigning. She wrote about this on Facebook on August 5.

"I am resigning from Amnesty International in Ukraine. This is another loss that the war brought me. Favorite work, 7 years of life, plans for the future, and the last 5 months — a lifeline in the form of human rights work for the benefit of the native country during the war. Everything crashed against the wall of bureaucracy and a deaf language barrier. Itʼs not about English, itʼs about the fact that if you donʼt live in a country invaded by invaders and are tearing it to pieces, you probably donʼt understand what it means to condemn an army of defenders. And there are no words in any language that can convey this to someone who has not felt this pain," said Pokalchuk.