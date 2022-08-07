Amnesty International apologized for the “distress and anger” caused by its report with accusations against the Armed Forces

The human rights organization Amnesty International has apologized for its report, in which it accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of violating humanitarian law.

This is reported by Reuters.

"Amnesty International deeply regrets the distress and anger that our press release on the Ukrainian military's fighting tactics has caused," said an email sent to Reuters.

They added that Amnesty Internationalʼs priority is to ensure the protection of civilians. Despite the apology, the organization said it supports the data presented in the report.

"This does not mean that Amnesty International holds Ukrainian forces responsible for violations committed by Russian forces, nor that the Ukrainian military is not taking adequate precautions elsewhere in the country. We must be very clear: nothing we documented Ukrainian forces doing in any way justifies Russian violations," the organization added.