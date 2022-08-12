Amnesty International denies that in the report on the Armed Forces of Ukraine they used testimony given under pressure

Amnesty International denied allegations by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security that their report was based on the testimony of people under pressure in the occupied territories.

This is stated on the website of the organization.

"Amnesty International categorically denies these accusations, which have no basis and are completely false," the representatives of Amnesty International emphasize.

They assure that none of the people they interviewed were in Russian prisons, infiltration camps or in the occupied territories, to which Amnesty International, according to them, does not have access.

"All testimonies were given to us voluntarily and in safe conditions," the organization notes.

Amnesty International also assured that it unequivocally condemns the invasion of Russia as an act of aggression and a crime under international law.