The co-founder of the Swedish Amnesty International also resigned because of the scandalous report on the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The co-founder of the Swedish branch of the human rights organization Amnesty International, Per Vestberg, is resigning because of the scandalous report on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He worked there for almost 60 years.

Swedish publications SVD and Expressen write about it.

“I have been a member [of the organization] for almost sixty years. With a heavy heart, because of Amnestyʼs statements regarding the war in Ukraine, I am ending my long and fruitful cooperation," Westberg explained.

He emphasized that the primary task of the organization was to help political prisoners and work for their release, but later AI "broadened its mandate."

In 1963, Vestberg became the founder of the Swedish branch of Amnesty International. In 1976–1982, he was the editor-in-chief of the largest daily newspaper in Sweden, Dagens Nyheter. Vestberg is also a member of the Nobel Prize Committee for Literature.