Kuleba: More than 30 cases of threats to Ukrainian diplomats were recorded during the week

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, and a total of 31 cases have already been recorded in 15 countries.

He informed about this on his Facebook page.

"In total, we already have 31 cases in 15 countries: Austria (1), the Vatican (1), Denmark (1), Spain (5), Italy (4), Kazakhstan (1), the Netherlands (1), Poland (6), Portugal (2), Romania (2), USA (1), Hungary (2), France (1), Croatia (1), Czech Republic (2)," Kuleba wrote.

All the envelopes have the same sender address — the Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen. Shipments were usually sent from post offices that were not equipped with video surveillance systems. Criminals also took measures to avoid leaving traces of their DNA on the packages.

"I do not recall cases in history when so many embassies and consulates of one country were subjected to such massive attacks in such a short period of time. But no matter how hard the enemies try to intimidate Ukrainian diplomacy, they will not succeed. We will continue to work for victory," Kuleba emphasized.