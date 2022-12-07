Kuleba: More than 30 cases of threats to Ukrainian diplomats were recorded during the week

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, and a total of 31 cases have already been recorded in 15 countries.
He informed about this on his Facebook page.
"In total, we already have 31 cases in 15 countries: Austria (1), the Vatican (1), Denmark (1), Spain (5), Italy (4), Kazakhstan (1), the Netherlands (1), Poland (6), Portugal (2), Romania (2), USA (1), Hungary (2), France (1), Croatia (1), Czech Republic (2)," Kuleba wrote.
All the envelopes have the same sender address — the Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen. Shipments were usually sent from post offices that were not equipped with video surveillance systems. Criminals also took measures to avoid leaving traces of their DNA on the packages.
"I do not recall cases in history when so many embassies and consulates of one country were subjected to such massive attacks in such a short period of time. But no matter how hard the enemies try to intimidate Ukrainian diplomacy, they will not succeed. We will continue to work for victory," Kuleba emphasized.
- On November 30, an explosion rang out in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that theyconsider the explosion to be a terrorist attack.
- After that, envelopes with explosive devices were received by the company Instalaza, which produces weapons for Ukraine, the office of the Prime Minister of Spain, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejon de Ardos Air Base and the U.S. Embassy in Spain. The law enforcement officers established that the letters were sent from the Valladolid region.
- On December 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and consulates in Naples, Brno, and Krakow received bloody packages containing animal eyes.
- The police intercepted three bloodstained envelopes with animal eyes addressed to Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in Spain.