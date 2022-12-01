”Were soaked in a red liquid.” The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, spoke about letters with threats in Ukrainian embassies

Envelopes of threatening letters received by Ukrainian embassies were soaked in red liquid.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said this on the air of the telethon.
According to him, three Ukrainian diplomatic missions have already received such letters. Inside was not an explosive, but another substance.
"I will not comment yet, we will soon come out with an official position on this topic," Kuleba said.
"I draw one simple conclusion: if they have already started attacking embassies with bombs, some satanic or voodoo symbols and threats, then they are afraid of us, they are trying to stop us. But nothing will stop us," added the minister.
- Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba reported that two Ukrainian embassies abroad, in addition to the embassy in Spain, received letters with "very specific threats".
- On November 30, an explosion rang out in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that they considered the explosion to be a terrorist attack.
- After that, envelopes with explosive devices were received by the Instalaza company, which produces weapons for Ukraine, the Spanish Prime Ministerʼs Office, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejon de Ardos Air Base, and the US Embassy in Spain.