”Were soaked in a red liquid.” The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, spoke about letters with threats in Ukrainian embassies

Envelopes of threatening letters received by Ukrainian embassies were soaked in red liquid.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, three Ukrainian diplomatic missions have already received such letters. Inside was not an explosive, but another substance.

"I will not comment yet, we will soon come out with an official position on this topic," Kuleba said.

"I draw one simple conclusion: if they have already started attacking embassies with bombs, some satanic or voodoo symbols and threats, then they are afraid of us, they are trying to stop us. But nothing will stop us," added the minister.