Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba: Two embassies of Ukraine received threatening letters

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported that two Ukrainian embassies abroad, in addition to the embassy in Spain, received letters with "very specific threats."

He stated this while answering Ukrinform journalists.

"There have been other alarming events — not related to explosives, but with the sending of very specific threats to Ukrainian embassies," the minister noted, but did not specify the details. According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon come out with an official comment on this matter.

Kuleba declared a new form of terror, which has all the signs of a "targeted large-scale campaign" against Ukraine.

"We certainly have a guess as to who is behind this, but we need to trace the entire network of agents and people involved in this campaign," Kuleba emphasized.