The Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba: There is a “very serious and substantive conversation” in the world regarding the supply of “Patriot” to Ukraine

There is currently a “very serious and objective conversation” in the world about the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on November 30.

“Everyone is interested in the topic of Patriot — air defense systems. Iʼll tell you this: nobody even talked about it before, except for us. Only we raised this issue constantly, but there was no conversation as such. Now the conversation is taking place, and it is a very serious substantive conversation, and we will continue to work on the result,” said Kuleba.

As for NATO-type tanks, Kuleba called on partners to make this decision now, and not after “some tragedy”.

“I gave an example that from the very beginning of the war there were always some psychological barriers to the supply of weapons, and now everything is supplied. But these decisions are made after some kind of tragedy at the front. Thatʼs why I advised to change the logic and not wait for something bad to happen, it must be prevented,” explained the minister.