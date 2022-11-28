The Bundeswehr does not want to transfer “Patriot” systems to Ukraine

The German Ministry of Defense (Bundeswehr) opposes the transfer of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

"There is a great interest in these systems remaining in the NATO system...", a representative of the Ministry of Defense Arno Kollats said.

He explained that the head of the department Christine Lambrecht has already made it clear that the Patriot systems are an integrated and integral part of NATOʼs defense, that this is Germanyʼs contribution to the Allianceʼs air defense system, that Germany must decide how to fulfill its obligations to introduce forces in the coming years rapid response. Therefore, Germany needs these systems also in order to be able to fulfill its obligations to its partners.

At the same time, Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Wojciech Skurkiewicz said that Ukrainian servicemen are able to learn to use the Patriot system very quickly. "Ukrainians are able to learn how to use Patriot in a very short time. A matter of two months. The ball is now in Germanyʼs court, we are waiting for a move from their side," Skurkevych noted.