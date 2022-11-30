The USA has denied plans to transfer “Patriot” systems to Ukraine

The U.S. Ministry of Defense does not yet plan to deliver "Patriot" systems to Ukraine. Earlier, CNN, with reference to a high-ranking official from the U.S. Ministry of Defense, wrote that such a possibility exists.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder at a briefing.

"As for any type of Patriot battery from the U.S., we currently do not plan to supply Patriot batteries to Ukraine. But again, we will continue these discussions. And when and if there is something to announce on that front, we will," Ryder noted.

At the same time, air defense continues to be a top priority for the U.S. Department of Defense and the international community when it comes to supporting Ukraine, the Pentagon spokesman noted.

He said the decision of a NATO partner country to hand over its Patriot system was "sovereign", but it would also be part of NATOʼs discussions.

"I donʼt want to speak on behalf of other countries. Of course, this is a sovereign decision. As it relates to NATO, I think that will also be part of the NATO discussion. Again, weʼre going to continue to work closely with the international community to identify Ukraineʼs defense needs and ensure they are met," Pat Ryder said when asked about the U.S. role if an ally decided to hand over its Patriot system, and whether it is solely the decision of the ally-partner.