NATO Secretary General: The Alliance handed Ukraine jammers against Russian drones

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance has handed over jammers to Ukraine to protect against Russian drone attacks.

He announced this in Brussels, but did not specify the number and name, "Radio Svoboda" ["Radio Liberty"] reports.

Stoltenberg added that the allies are providing unprecedented assistance to Ukraine and will continue to do so in the future. Next week, at a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO countries, the Secretary General will call for additional aid to Ukraine.

In addition, Stoltenberg commented on Warsawʼs call to hand over the Patriot air defense systems proposed by Poland to Ukraine. According to him, the issue of transfer of such systems should be decided by the governments of the countries.