Polish investigators have completed work at the site of the rocket crash

In Poland, in the border village of Przewodów, law enforcement officers completed work at the site of an explosion that occurred during the massive shelling of Ukraine.
The Polish Press Agency writes about it.
At the moment, there is no police at the entrance to the village, which guarded the area where the explosions took place, and investigators and experts have also left there. On Friday, November 18, Ukrainian specialists also took part in the inspection of the explosion site and left Przewodów within a few hours.
The explosion killed two men — a tractor driver and the manager of a grain warehouse, and a large pit about 5 meters deep was left in the area of the grain dryer.
- On November 15, it became known about the fall of a rocket in the border village of Przewodów. This happened during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine. As a result of a rocket falling in a Polish village, two people died.
- Presumably, a Russian-made S-300 missile fell from Ukrainian air defense. At least, this is what the mass media write about with reference to intelligence sources. Poland has not yet officially said who launched the missile. An investigation has been launched. The occupiers traditionally blame Ukraine for the attack.
- On November 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that there is currently no evidence that this was a deliberate attack on Poland.