Polish investigators have completed work at the site of the rocket crash

In Poland, in the border village of Przewodów, law enforcement officers completed work at the site of an explosion that occurred during the massive shelling of Ukraine.

The Polish Press Agency writes about it.

At the moment, there is no police at the entrance to the village, which guarded the area where the explosions took place, and investigators and experts have also left there. On Friday, November 18, Ukrainian specialists also took part in the inspection of the explosion site and left Przewodów within a few hours.

The explosion killed two men — a tractor driver and the manager of a grain warehouse, and a large pit about 5 meters deep was left in the area of the grain dryer.