The monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" and the "Community of Railwaymen of Belarus" calculated that in October, the Lukashenka regime handed over 211 units of de-conserved equipment to the Russian troops, namely, 98 T-72A tanks, 40 BMP-2, 20 BMP-2 without turrets and 53 trucks "Ural".

It took eight echelons to race the specified equipment.

Equipment for transfer to the Russian Federation was taken from two reserve bases — the 969th reserve base of tanks in the village of Uryche (Lyubanskyi district, Minsk region) and the 288th reserve base of automobile equipment in the city of Stari Dorogy (Minsk region).

The equipment was sent to four railway stations in the Rostov and Belgorod regions: Uspensk, Kamyansk, Biryucha and Milerov.