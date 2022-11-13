”Belarusian Gayun” recorded a plane with a “Kinzhal” missile in the sky over Belarus

The monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" recorded how the Russian MiG-31K is allegedly carrying a "Kinzhal" missile.
The photo shows an aircraft with the registration number RF-92339, which was flying over Belarus, accompanied by a fighter jet from Baranovichi, with a Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" hypersonic aeroballistic missile. This picture confirmed for the first time that this aircraft is capable of carrying such a munition.
- On November 1, British intelligence also reported MiG-31K interceptors at the Belarusian airfield in Machulyshchi. They were recorded by satellites on October 17. A large canister was also spotted at this airfield, which was stored nearby in a protective earthen rampart. British intelligence believes that this canister is related to the Kinzhal ballistic missile.
- Satellite images from Planet Labs taken on October 31 also captured three Russian MiG-31K aircraft at Machulyshchi Air Base in Belarus.
- The Kinzhal missile has a range of 2,000 kilometers. Its speed is 10 times greater than the speed of sound.