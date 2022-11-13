”Belarusian Gayun” recorded a plane with a “Kinzhal” missile in the sky over Belarus

The monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" recorded how the Russian MiG-31K is allegedly carrying a "Kinzhal" missile.

The photo shows an aircraft with the registration number RF-92339, which was flying over Belarus, accompanied by a fighter jet from Baranovichi, with a Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" hypersonic aeroballistic missile. This picture confirmed for the first time that this aircraft is capable of carrying such a munition.