Belarusians are forming units of attack drone operators in the border troops

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not undergone significant changes. However, Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory and airspace.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, the formation of a Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops continues in Belarus. Servicemen of the 38th Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade of the Belarusian Armed Forces bought up to 100 sets of individual first-aid kits, life jackets and other equipment for the needs of the personnel of the 15th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Second Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces as a "fraternal" aid.

As part of the border troops of the Republic of Belarus, units of operators of attack UAVs are being created.

Law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Belarus have intensified measures to search for, identify and detain citizens who have a pro-Ukrainian position or criticize the authorities or the so-called special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.