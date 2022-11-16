Trump informed that he will participate in the next the U.S. presidential election

The former U.S. President Donald Trump has informed that he will participate in the next presidential election. They should take place in 2024.
The BBC writes about it.
"To make America great and glorious again, today I am running for President of the United States," he noted.
Trump spoke outside his Florida estate. According to him, the last two years under Bidenʼs presidency have become "a time of pain, difficulties, anxiety and despair" for Americans.
Shortly before his speech, Trump officially filed documents with the Federal Election Commission. This will allow him to open an account to collect funds for the election campaign.
On November 8, 2022, the United States held elections for the Congress, which consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Americans elected the entire House of Representatives, as well as 34 out of 100 senators, state governors, and numerous local government officials. Democrats were able to retain control of the Senate, while Republicans are likely to hold a majority in the House of Representatives.
- On January 6, 2020, after the official announcement of the results of the presidential election, there were riots in Washington. That day, Congress met to confirm Joe Bidenʼs victory in the presidential election. Then Donald Trump released a video in which he again claimed that the election was stolen from him, but again provided no evidence. After that, his supporters went to storm the Capitol building, where the Congress is sitting. As a result of the incident, five people died, including one police officer. President-elect Biden called this assault a mutiny.
- The FBI found no evidence of a conspiracy by Trump supporters during the assault. More than 600 people were prosecuted in this case.
- On October 9, the U.S. President Joe Biden denied Trump the right to keep confidential the correspondence of his administrationʼs employees, which was related to the storming of the Congress building.
- During the open session of the U.S. Senate commission investigating the events of January 6, 2020, people who were involved in the vote counting process testified. They said that on election night long before the votes were counted, Donald Trump publicly declared victory and then continued to insist on it, despite the official tally.