Trump informed that he will participate in the next the U.S. presidential election

The former U.S. President Donald Trump has informed that he will participate in the next presidential election. They should take place in 2024.

The BBC writes about it.

"To make America great and glorious again, today I am running for President of the United States," he noted.

Trump spoke outside his Florida estate. According to him, the last two years under Bidenʼs presidency have become "a time of pain, difficulties, anxiety and despair" for Americans.

Shortly before his speech, Trump officially filed documents with the Federal Election Commission. This will allow him to open an account to collect funds for the election campaign.

On November 8, 2022, the United States held elections for the Congress, which consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Americans elected the entire House of Representatives, as well as 34 out of 100 senators, state governors, and numerous local government officials. Democrats were able to retain control of the Senate, while Republicans are likely to hold a majority in the House of Representatives.