Bloomberg: Russia will agree to the extension of the “grain agreement”

Russia, most likely, will give its consent to the extension of the "grain agreement", which ensures the safe export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports. It expires on November 19.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

Currently, it is not known whether Russia plans to set certain conditions for the continuation of the "grain agreement", or whether it will agree to do so without any conditions. It is also unknown whether the agreement itself will undergo changes. In particular, Ukraine and Turkey propose to extend it immediately for one year. The Ukrainian authorities also want to add ports in Mykolaiv region to it.

After these news appeared, prices for agricultural products have already started to fall, in particular for wheat.