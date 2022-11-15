Bloomberg: Russia will agree to the extension of the “grain agreement”

Russia, most likely, will give its consent to the extension of the "grain agreement", which ensures the safe export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports. It expires on November 19.
Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.
Currently, it is not known whether Russia plans to set certain conditions for the continuation of the "grain agreement", or whether it will agree to do so without any conditions. It is also unknown whether the agreement itself will undergo changes. In particular, Ukraine and Turkey propose to extend it immediately for one year. The Ukrainian authorities also want to add ports in Mykolaiv region to it.
After these news appeared, prices for agricultural products have already started to fall, in particular for wheat.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the attack of drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay as the reason.
- Due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", 218 cargo ships were stranded. On October 31, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for 16 ships. The President of Turkey stated that his country will make all possible efforts to continue the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, despite the withdrawal of Russia.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine used the route through which ships leave Ukrainian ports to attack Sevastopol. At the same time, the UN assures that there were no ships in the "grain corridor" during the explosions in Sevastopol.