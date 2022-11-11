The National Bank temporarily removed Vyacheslav Bohuslaev from the management of “Motor Bank”

The National Bank of Ukraine has prohibited Motor Sich president Vyacheslav Bohuslaev from using the voting rights of 100% of Motor Bankʼs shares for a period of one year. The NBU recognized his business reputation as impeccable.
This was reported by the press service of the regulator.
The basis for such a decision was information about Bohuslaevʼs citizenship of the Russian Federation since 2000.
Now, in accordance with Article 73 of the Law of Ukraine "On Banks and Banking", the right to vote on the bankʼs shares, as well as the right to participate in its management, is transferred to a trustee appointed by the National Bank.
- Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, as well as the head of the department of foreign economic activity of Motor Sich were detained on October 22. They are suspected of treason. According to the investigation, they supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters — even after the full-scale invasion.
- On October 24, the SSU published audio recordings of Bohuslaevʼs phone conversations, which may confirm his cooperation with Russia, and the journalists of the "Schemes" project discovered that he had a Russian passport.
- On November 4, the SSU seized the property of Bohuslaev and the head of the companyʼs foreign economic activity department worth almost a billion hryvnias.
- Journalists of the "Schemes" project found Boguslaevʼs hidden real estate in Moscow.