The National Bank temporarily removed Vyacheslav Bohuslaev from the management of “Motor Bank”

The National Bank of Ukraine has prohibited Motor Sich president Vyacheslav Bohuslaev from using the voting rights of 100% of Motor Bankʼs shares for a period of one year. The NBU recognized his business reputation as impeccable.

This was reported by the press service of the regulator.

The basis for such a decision was information about Bohuslaevʼs citizenship of the Russian Federation since 2000.

Now, in accordance with Article 73 of the Law of Ukraine "On Banks and Banking", the right to vote on the bankʼs shares, as well as the right to participate in its management, is transferred to a trustee appointed by the National Bank.