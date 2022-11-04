The SSU seized the property of the head of the “Motor Sich” worth almost a billion hryvnias

All property of the Motor Sich JSC head Vyacheslav Bohuslaev and the head of the companyʼs foreign economic activity department were seized.

The total amount of seized assets is almost one billion hryvnias. These are primarily funds in the hryvnia equivalent, as well as cars and real estate of both involved parties, reports the Secutiry Service of Ukraine (SSU).

In addition, during the investigation, the SSU officers established that the head of Motor Sich is a shareholder of the bank, which owns 100% of the corporate rights of another financial institution, PJSC Motor Bank.

Bohuslaev is also involved in the commercial activities of several Ukrainian enterprises, in which he owns a significant block of shares.