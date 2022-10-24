“Schemes”: The president of the “Motor Sich” Bohuslaev, who was detained for treason, has Russian citizenship

The president of the Motor Sich Vyacheslav Bohuslaev has Russian citizenship.

This is stated in the investigation of the journalists of the "Schemes" project.

According to an excerpt from the "Rospassport" system, on October 15, 2000, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev applied to the passport and visa department of internal affairs in Moscow with an application to obtain a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, in exchange for a Soviet passport from 1979. The date of receipt of the passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation — October 18, 2000.

Bohuslaev also has an individual tax number of a taxpayer in Russia, linked to his passport as a citizen of the Russian Federation. This is confirmed through the website of the Russian Tax Service.

It is noted that a check of the passport number in the register of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation confirmed that his passport number is not on the list of invalid ones.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that since acquiring Russian citizenship, Boguslaev was not only the head of the Motor Sich, but also a confidant of the presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych, and since 2006 he has been the MP for four consecutive convocations. In addition, as a MP, Bohuslaev was a member of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Committee on National Security and Defense.