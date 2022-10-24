“A person endlessly devoted to Ukraine.” Motor Sich is outraged by the detention of honorable President Bohuslaev

Motor Sich JSC is outraged by the accusations and detention of the honorable president Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, whom the SSU suspects of treason.

On the "Motor Sich" website, a corresponding appeal appeared on behalf of the labor team of the enterprise.

It says that the companyʼs team is currently working thanks to Bohuslaevʼs efforts. The honorable director is called a "talented manager" and a person who is "endlessly devoted to Ukraine."

"Currently, we — Zaporizhzhia motor builders — are deeply disturbed by the arrest of our leader on such outrageous suspicions. We believe that this is not the way to treat a person who has devoted his whole life to Ukraine, who lives and works next to us, under daily shelling, risking his own life. We sincerely believe in his innocence and have always trusted him as our leader who cares about the bright future of unconquered Ukraine, the domestic aircraft industry, the fate of the enterprise and every engine manufacturer," the statement reads.