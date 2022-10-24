RosZMI: Boguslaev found a company in Russia. Since the beginning of the invasion, his “Motor Sich” has sold almost $2 million worth of products to the Russian Federation

The detained head of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Boguslaev, was found to have a company in Russia. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Motor Sich has sold almost $2 million worth of aircraft spare parts to the Russian Federation.

The Russian publication "Agentstvo" writes about this.

According to the customs declaration database ImportGenius, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, four Russian companies have received at least 40 batches of spare parts produced by the Motor Sich plant. Through intermediaries, the Russians received three types of engines: TV3-117ВМ series 02, TV3-117ВМА series 02, and TV3-117ВМ. Such engines were developed by the ODK-Klymov plant back in Soviet times, but later the production was transferred to Ukraine and remained there.

TV3-117VM series 02 engines are installed on Mi-8MT/Mi-17 multipurpose helicopters, which are used in both civil and military aviation. Ka-32 civil helicopters are equipped with the TV3-117VMA series 02 engine. Engines of this family are installed, in particular, on military and transport helicopters Ka-27, Ka-29, Ka-31, Mi-24.

The largest buyer of Motor Sichi products was the Russian company "Helicopter Complexes and Multifunctional Systems", which is registered in Moscow. Only on March 3, 2022, she received $500,000 worth of spare parts for repairing helicopter engines. The deliveries themselves took place through DOO Inzinjering-BN, registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Boguslaev himself is the beneficiary of this company. Another shareholder is Petro Kononenko, who, until 2016, headed the Moscow representative office of Motor Sichi.

The Russian company "Peter-Motorservice" became the largest Russian buyer of the products of the Ukrainian plant. Through the Medipost company from Hong Kong, it received the same TV3-117VM helicopter engines manufactured by "Sichi Motor" for the amount of about $1 million.

In addition, helicopter engines and parts for them were supplied to two companies from Yekaterinburg — "Vellkin" (through the intermediary Linker from the UAE) and "Ural Civil Aviation Plant" (Turbochrome Ltd, Israel; Kaleidoscope, UAE). The latter plant is one of the largest producers of drones in Russia. It also actively supplies aircraft engines to the Russian Guard and the Federal Customs Service of Russia.