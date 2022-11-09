“Schemes”: The head of the “Motor Sich” Bohuslaev hid real estate in Moscow

The president of JSC "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev hid real estate in Moscow, which may indicate a violation of anti-corruption legislation.

This is discussed in the investigation of the "Schemes" project.

According to journalists, since 2002, Bohuslaev has owned at least two real estate properties with an approximate value of $350 000.

Both objects are located in the Khoroshevskyi district of Moscow — an apartment in a residential complex at 84 Khoroshevske Highway, 6 (owned by Bohuslaev since 2006) and warehouse premises in a building on Sorge Street, 7a (owned since 2002).

None of these objects were listed in property declarations.