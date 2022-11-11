Media: Antonivsky bridge collapsed in Kherson

In Kherson, the Antonivsky bridge across the Dnipro River, which connects the city with the left bank, in particular with Oleshky and Hola Prystan, has probably collapsed.
Corresponding photos are published by Telegram channels and mass media.
Russian propagandist Aleksandr Kots also published a video from the destroyed Antonivsky bridge.
The reasons for the collapse of several spans are still unknown.
- On November 9, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu ordered the Russian army to leave Kherson and the right bank of the Kherson region — the Russians “withdraw” to the left bank of the Dnipro River at the suggestion of Surovikin and with the consent of Shoigu. Before the retreat, the occupiers blew up five main bridges in the region.
- Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Russia will need at least a week to withdraw troops from Kherson.
- On November 11, the General Staff officially confirmed the liberation of at least 12 settlements in the Kherson region.