News

Media: Antonivsky bridge collapsed in Kherson

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

In Kherson, the Antonivsky bridge across the Dnipro River, which connects the city with the left bank, in particular with Oleshky and Hola Prystan, has probably collapsed.

Corresponding photos are published by Telegram channels and mass media.

«Most»

Russian propagandist Aleksandr Kots also published a video from the destroyed Antonivsky bridge.

The reasons for the collapse of several spans are still unknown.