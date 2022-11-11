Reuters: The US is negotiating with South Korea to buy artillery shells for Ukraine

The United States of America wants to buy artillery shells for Ukraine from South Korea.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to an anonymous American official.

According to him, Washington wants to send South Korean artillery shells of 155 mm caliber to Ukraine. The funds of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) will be spent on them, but it is not yet known whether the ammunition will come through the territory of the United States.

According to The Wall Street Journal, itʼs about the purchase of 100,000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber.

The Ministry of Defense of South Korea said that it will not continue to provide lethal aid to Ukraine, but is conducting negotiations “based on the fact that the US is the end user”.

“To compensate for the shortage of 155 mm ammunition stocks in the United States, negotiations are ongoing between American and Korean companies on the export of ammunition”, the South Korean ministry said in a statement.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on South Korea to provide weapons, which, according to him, will be “indispensable”.