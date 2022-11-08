Media: North Korea sews winter uniforms for the Russian military

A number of factories in North Korea sew winter uniforms for the Russian military.
This is reported by Radio Free Asia with reference to sources in the DPRK.
The factory in Moranbong (Pyongyang) and at least three other factories around the country are involved in the tailoring of uniforms. They produce uniforms, underwear and shoes. Russia provides the raw materials for this. The finished form is then sent by rail.
This information is partly confirmed by the recent statement of the Russian embassy in North Korea about its interest in buying clothes and shoes from North Korea.
- UN Resolution 2375 of September 2017 prohibits the DPRK from any export of textile industry products.
- On September 5, The New York Times, citing declassified the U.S. intelligence, reported that Russia is buying shells for artillery and short-range missiles from North Korea. Later, the White House also informed that it had information about Russiaʼs plans to purchase millions of ammunition for artillery and short-range missiles from North Korea.
- At the beginning of November, the USA officially accused the DPRK of secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells. Later, the satellite recorded a train on the route to the Russian Federation, which had not functioned for several years.
- The DPRK officially rejects all accusations.