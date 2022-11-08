Media: North Korea sews winter uniforms for the Russian military

A number of factories in North Korea sew winter uniforms for the Russian military.

This is reported by Radio Free Asia with reference to sources in the DPRK.

The factory in Moranbong (Pyongyang) and at least three other factories around the country are involved in the tailoring of uniforms. They produce uniforms, underwear and shoes. Russia provides the raw materials for this. The finished form is then sent by rail.

This information is partly confirmed by the recent statement of the Russian embassy in North Korea about its interest in buying clothes and shoes from North Korea.